Deborah Madison Nolan of Hudson, New York, a retired attorney and author who never had a dull day in her 78 years, died on April 11, 2025, after a brief illness. The daughter of William and Claire Madison, Debby was married for more than 46 years to Francis Xavier Nolan, III, with whom she had three children, Francis Xavier Nolan, IV (Elizabeth), of South Orange, New Jersey, Sarah Elizabeth Madison Nolan, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Nora Claire Glennon Nolan (Hilary), of Los Angeles, California. Debby is also survived by her brother, William Madison (Catherine), her grandsons Patrick, Francis William, Edward, and Samuel Nolan, and dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, and brothers- and sisters- in-law from her sprawling Irish Catholic family.

She was predeceased by her brothers Thomas Madison and Christopher Madison.

Debby was born in Brooklyn and raised in Long Island, where she graduated from the Academy of St. Joseph’s in Brentwood. She earned degrees from Newton College of the Sacred Heart and New York Law School. She and Frank wed while they were both practicing law in New York City, and raised their children in Maplewood, New Jersey. With her children nearly grown, Debby returned to the practice of law as a Deputy Attorney General for the State of New Jersey for over a decade, representing children on behalf of the Department of Youth and Family Services. She held a similar role in Columbia County, New York, for years after moving to New York City and Hudson, where she and Frank split their time as empty nesters. In the midst of it all, four of Debby’s novels were published, and the walls of her home were adorned with her paintings of scenes from the Hudson Valley and portraits of her family. Debby was brave, fierce, loving, interested in everything and everyone, and always the last to leave a party. She is deeply missed.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered Saturday April 26 at 10AM at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, 28 Livingston Avenue Roseland, NJ.

Visitation will be at the Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home, 76 Park Street Montclair on Thursday April 24 from 6-8 and Friday April 25 from 2-4 & 7-9.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Debby’s name to Trail Blazers Camps in Brooklyn, or the Columbia County Recovery Kitchen in Hudson.