October 17, 2025

Author's Other Posts

John F. Pettigrew OBIT-PHOTO-John-F.-Pettigrew_1-285x370.webp

John F. Pettigrew

October 17, 2025
Kathryn Alesi OBIT-PHOTO-Kathryn-Alesi-285x370.webp

Kathryn Alesi

October 10, 2025
Nancy Vogel OBIT-PHOTO-Nancy-Vogel-285x370.webp

Nancy Vogel

October 10, 2025
David Lewis Robertson

David Lewis Robertson

October 9, 2025

Related Stories

OBIT-PHOTO-John-F.-Pettigrew_1-285x370.webp

John F. Pettigrew

Obituaries Editor October 17, 2025 1
OBIT-PHOTO-Kathryn-Alesi-285x370.webp

Kathryn Alesi

Obituaries Editor October 10, 2025 44
OBIT-PHOTO-Nancy-Vogel-285x370.webp

Nancy Vogel

Obituaries Editor October 10, 2025 45

David Lewis Robertson

Obituaries Editor October 9, 2025 59
OBIT-John E Kimball-C

John E. Kimball

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2025 70

Mary Lucille Lauer

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2025 65

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech Nina Tahiliani g 1

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

October 16, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss Tristan WilsonPhoto by Brianne Aumack 2

Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

October 15, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team rolls by Paterson Kennedy, improves to 5-2 Aiden Ruiz 3

Bloomfield HS football team rolls by Paterson Kennedy, improves to 5-2

October 16, 2025
Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John FOOT-SHPvPJ2 4

Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John

October 15, 2025

You may have missed

OBIT-PHOTO-John-F.-Pettigrew_1-285x370.webp

John F. Pettigrew

Obituaries Editor October 17, 2025 1
OBIT-PHOTO-Dorothy-Johnsonl-285x369.webp

Dorothy Johnson

Obituaries Editor October 17, 2025 2
EO-Tree Planting10-C

Trees bring shade and a lesson

Joe Ungaro October 15, 2025 2
IRV-Health Fair6-C

Health fair lets seniors see what’s available

Joe Ungaro October 15, 2025 1