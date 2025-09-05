Eleanor May “Jo-Ann” Melhuish (1931-2025)

Eleanor May “Jo-Ann” Melhuish (née Gerrier) passed away peacefully on September 2, 2025 at 94 years old. Jo-Ann was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years James Lewis Melhuish (1927-2017), her mother and step-father Mary and Stanley Pitman, her father Paul Gerrier, her brother William Girrier, brother Robert Gerrier (and Marie), and sister Ann Reardon (and John). She is survived by her sister-in-law Lee Girrier; 4 children: Tracey Ann Melhuish (Alan Smith), Mark Melhuish (Ann), Ward Melhuish (Jennifer), Chris Melhuish (Lynne); 11 grandchildren: Kate Tolmie, Tim Melhuish, Jack Sistare, Katie Melhuish, Kirk Melhuish, Alex Smith, Christian Melhuish, Jordan Smith, Alex Melhuish, John Melhuish, Matthew Melhuish; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Jo-Ann was born in Medford, Massachusetts and worked as an RN in Boston, Florida and New York City. She married James Melhuish in New York City, and became a mother and homemaker. Jo-Ann moved to Glen Ridge, NJ in 1962, residing in the same house for 63 years until her death.

Jo-Ann was an active volunteer in her children’s activities, including scouting, the Music Parents Association and sports. Jo-Ann was the Secretary of the Freeman Gardens Association in Glen Ridge for many years. After her children were grown, Jo-Ann pursued her life-long interest in Chinese cooking, history and culture. She learned Mandarin, took college courses, traveled to China numerous times, and taught Chinese cooking classes for 35 years through the Montclair Adult School in Montclair, NJ. She enjoyed fishing, sailing and traveling, and was an avid birdwatcher, reader and cross-word puzzler. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Freeman Gardens Association: https://www.freemangardens.org/donate/. Visitation: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Funeral Service: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 10:30 AM at Van Tassel Funeral Home followed by Interment at Glendale Cemetery, 28 Hoover Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003.