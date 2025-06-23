Florence P. Turro (nee Polhemus), 95, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, peacefully passed into Heaven on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Born in Johnsonburg, NJ, Florence moved to East Orange and graduated high school in 1948. She met her future husband Stephen at an Elmwood Tiger’s dance and were wed in August of 1953. They were blessed with 64 years of marriage. In 1977 they moved to Bloomfield, where she lived for the past 48 years. She worked at East Orange General Hospital for over 25 years as a monitoring technician in the ICU and as a Medical Records clerk. She retired in 1991.

Florence had a love for her family, friends, and travel. She took great interest in all the activities, performances, and sports in which her grandchildren were involved. She loved to cook and would prepare weekly pasta dinners on “Pasta-Roni Night”. She and Steve were able to travel several times to Europe with close friends and was even able to attend the Oberammeragu Passion Play in Germany.

Florence was an active member at Park United Methodist Church participated in many ministries and activities in the church including assisting in the church office, Park Tandems, and The Knitting Club. She also worked alongside her husband, who was the church’s head usher, to make sure the sanctuary was organized and tidy after each service.

She embraced every new adventure and experience, never saying “no,” even during her 17-year battle with cancer. Whether it was beach trips, concerts, kayaking, or motorcycle rides, she kept living life fully. Her spirit was strong, and her faith in Jesus was enduring.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband Stephen V. (2017), her brother Edward Polhemus, her sisters Margaret Jones, Betty Garrigan, and Ruth Villecco and her son-in-law Richard Schellhorn. Florence is survived by her children Stephen A. (Christine), Dona M. Schellhorn, and Michael J. (Monique), her grandchildren Matthew, Jackie (Stephen) Kline, Mark, Cameron, Angelina, Nicholas, Sophia, and 2 great-grandchildren. She also leaves a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

