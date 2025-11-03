Gerardo F. Chanco was called to the Lord on October 23, 2025.

Gerry was born on July 9, 1947 in Manila, Philippines, the oldest of 6 children. He moved to the United States in 1972 and worked at Manufacturer’s Hanover Trust while going to Montclair State University for his Bachelor’s Degree. He eventually worked at Foster Wheeler Corporation in 1980, retiring as Director of Treasury Operations in November 2007.

Gerry was a parishioner of St. Valentine’s Church in Bloomfield, NJ for 52 years, where he served the Lord in many ways. He was a Eucharistic Minister, served at the Finance and Pastoral Councils, Cenacle Team, Money Counters, Festival Finance Committee and served at funerals. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for the parish. He also spent many years volunteering at Mountainside Hospital in the Pastoral care Department.

He and his wife Leila were married on October 21, 1972 and enjoyed 53 wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, spending time with family and friends, and most of all, spending time with their beloved grandsons, Braden, Brennan, Liam, and Connor.

Gerry is survived by his loving wife, Leila, daughter Liza and husband Kevin Amahit, daughter Lori and husband Tim Tyrrell and grandsons, the loves of his life, Braden and Brennan Amahit, Liam and Connor Tyrrell. He is also survived by his siblings, Eloisa, Florentino Jr. and wife Rosanna, Geranio and wife Adelaida, and Malucita and husband Eduardo Atienza. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gerry was predeceased by his parents, Florentino and Perla Chanco as well as his sister, Rosana Roque.

In lieu of flowers, please offer a mass or make a donation to St. Valentine Church in Bloomfield, NJ. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

