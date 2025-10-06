James Cusomato

February 1, 1955 – October 1, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of James Anthony Cusomato, 70, on October 1, 2025, in Toms River, New Jersey. Born in Belleville, NJ, and raised in Bloomfield, James was a man of many passions—most notably his love for his family and his unwavering devotion to the New York Yankees.

James proudly worked for 18 years in the Hazardous Material Transport Division at Hoffman-La Roche, where he was known for his dedication and commitment to his job. He took great pride in his work and the bonds he formed with his colleagues.

James was a loving father to his daughter, Nicole Cusomato, and a devoted grandfather to his granddaughter, Luciana Garcia. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy, and her husband, Dominic, and his best friend, John, who stood with him in difficult times.

James will be remembered for his loyalty, sense of humor, and his ability to always offer support and love to those around him. Whether watching his beloved Yankees, telling stories, or simply enjoying time with family, his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude

262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105

American Diabetes Research Foundation. https://diabetes.org/. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

