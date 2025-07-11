James J. Dakin

James (Jim) Joseph Dakin passed away during the early morning hours of July 2nd after a brief illness.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, on October 26, 1940, Jim was the only child to Evelyn and James. In high school, he met and fell in love with Carol Moscatell. Shortly after his return from Villanova University with a degree in engineering, he and Carol wed and laid roots in Maplewood, beginning a life together that lasted 61 years.

A diehard New York Yankees fan, a history aficionado and an avid golfer, Jim’s greatest joy was being around his grandchildren and spending time at his son’s lake house in Connecticut. Jim also never turned down the opportunity for a good meal and was proud of his German and Irish heritage.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his four sons, Chris, Keith, Brian and Jeff; his seven grandchildren, Kyle, Jake, Connor, Mitchell, Blake, Catherine and William; his daughter-in-law Jeni and son-in-law Tom; as well as friends and extended family members.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 26th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Maplewood, New Jersey. A private inurnment for immediate family members will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. stjude.org