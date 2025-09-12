James P. Kelly

James F. Kelly, 75, of New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at Chilton Medical Center, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, James grew up in Bloomfield, New Jersey, and was a proud graduate of the Bloomfield High School Class of 1969. He went on to dedicate his life to service and hard work, both in his professional and personal life.

James was a longtime employee of the United States Postal Service Bulk Center in Jersey City. In addition, he worked in the traffic division of the Meadowlands Sports Complex, where he was known for his dedication and friendly nature. A proud veteran, James served his country with honor for 21 years in the New Jersey National Guard.

James shared 52 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Jennifer (Casieri) Kelly. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and family. He is survived by his children, James Kelly and his wife Erin, and Lauren Kelly and her partner Doug. James was a devoted and proud grandfather to his cherished granddaughters, Aubrey Teresa and Riley Mae. He also had many dear nieces and nephews, each of whom he loved deeply.

He is also survived by his loving sisters, Jane Chaplinski and her husband Chris, and Nancy Hoh, wife of the late Steve Hoh. James was predeceased by his sister, Cheryl Thomas, and her husband, Charles Thomas.

James is also survived by his treasured granddog, Biggs, and was predeceased by his beloved granddog Nola and faithful companion, Ginger.

James will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his strong sense of duty, and his gentle, kind-hearted nature. He leaves behind a legacy of strength, service, and unconditional love.

Services for James will be held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield, NJ. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, also in Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund in his name. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com