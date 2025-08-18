JaneAnn Bean-Folkes

Age 67, of West Orange, NJ, formerly of South Orange, passed away

peacefully on Monday, August 11, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 21st, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Preston Funeral Home, 153 South Orange Avenue, South Orange, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 22nd, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, 767 Prospect Street, Maplewood, NJ. Interment will be private.

Born on January 16, 1958, in Amityville, NY, JaneAnn was a passionate educator, dedicated mentor, and loving family member. She earned her doctorate in Education from Columbia University and spent much of her professional life serving the South Orange-Maplewood community, where she worked as the K–12 English Language Supervisor for the Board of Education. Her commitment to educational equity and language access impacted generations of students and colleagues alike. JaneAnn and her husband Laurie were residents of South Orange for many years before moving to West Orange. She was known for her sharp intellect, vibrant spirit, loved for literature, unwavering dedication to her work and family.

She was predeceased by her parents Robert C. Bean, Eliza Jane Walker Bean, and her dear sister, Honorable Toni A. Bean. She is survived by her beloved husband, Laurie Allen Folkes; her step-daughter, Elizabeth Navarez; and her cherished sister, Lisa Johnson.

In honor of Dr. JaneAnn Bean-Folkes remarkable legacy, her family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made towards a literacy grant that will assist teachers in continuing the significant work she dedicated her life to.

Donations can be made directly to the Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood at: