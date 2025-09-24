Jimmie Gasparini, 98, grew up in the Watessing section of Bloomfield. He was the son of Beatrice and Vito Gasparini and he learned early in life how to charm his sisters, work hard, and let the world see you in the best possible light. In high school, Jimmie played football for the legendary Coach Foley. His quick feet and large hands earned him All-State honors. Jimmie also had tremendous pride in his country which was the impetus to enlist in the Coast Guard at the age of 17 to fight in World War II. Jimmie’s love of country continued forward when he enlisted in the Korean War and proudly served as Staff Sergeant. Upon his return from Korea, Jimmie married the woman of his dreams, Evelyn Ambrunn in October 1954.

Jimmie as a child always liked to dress and he followed his interests into a career in haberdashery working as a salesman at Barry’s in Bloomfield for over 50 years until it closed in the 1990’s. He then traveled up Bloomfield Ave to the Forum in Caldwell, where he continued his talents in men’s clothing well into his mid-eighties.

Jimmie found time to devote to his community and became involved in politics in the late 70’s which led him to run for town council. He served three terms as Councilman and was elected Mayor in 1990. Jimmie’s devotion to the township was ever present. He sought to hold down taxes, provide services while being fiscally responsible, and helped initiate pride in the township. During his tenure in politics, Jimmie’s civic organization supported the ARC of Essex County with an annual Dinner Dance. The proceeds supported a Saturday morning bowling league for cognitively challenged young adults.

During the past 67 years, Jimmie’s faith from soldier to present remained strong. He was actively involved in St. Thomas Church and School. In his younger years he served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Maintenance volunteer, along with acting in the parish Broadway plays and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Throughout his lifetime, Jimmie most enjoyed being outdoors in the sun, especially at the beach. He loved to dine out, go dancing, eat delectable baked goods, watch football, especially the Giants, read, throw the football around, hit the casinos in AC, cruise in his cars while listening to Sinatra, and in his later years taking up golf. The highlight of his golfing career was recording a Hole in One at the age of 95 at Francis A. Byrne Golf Course!

Jimmie was predeceased by his caring and beautiful bride Evelyn, his parents; Beatrice and Vito, his sister Marion and husband Thomas, and nephew Thomas Massamino, his sister Victoria and husband Joseph, and son Richard Gentile, his sister Theresa and husband Anthony Gursky, his brother Joseph and wife Jeanne Gasparini along with his sister-in-law Doris Ambrunn. Jimmie leaves behind his son James W. and wife Lillian, daughter Patricia, and son Michael and wife Stacey. He was the proud GD of James and his wife Lauren, Joseph and Samatha Gasparini. He was blessed with two great grandchildren, Vianna and James along with his nieces Donna Winderweedle, Deborah Gentile, Jeanne Hahn and nephew Jim and wife Nancy Gentile.

The visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00-7:00 pm at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 12:30 pm at St Thomas the Apostle 60 Bryd Ave. Bloomfield. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arc of Essex County, 123 Naylon Avenue Livingston, NJ 07039

