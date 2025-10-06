John E. Kimball

John Earl Kimball (Jack), died September 30, 2025 surrounded by his loving family at Eagle Rock Nursing Home, Cedar Grove, NJ.

Born in New York City, NY. He lived most of his life in Palisades Park and the last 10 years in Bloomfield. After his service in the army, he spent several years traversing the US before returning to NJ and working as a union truck driver for 50 years. Known as a consummate gentleman, nothing gave Jack greater pleasure than his faith, family and friends. He was always ready for a party and enjoyed singing, particularly Sinatra, Dean Martin and Irish songs. His interests including gardening, bag piping, hunting, traveling, sports and his weekend home in Vernon, NJ. Over the years he belonged to many organizations including the Elks, American Legion, Hibernians, and most recently, the September Club and ROMEO.

Husband of Sheila Walsh Romeo. Father of Mary Sisto and her husband Fred, Stepfather of Tara Brelinsky, Lauren Anuscavage and her husband Andrew, and Danielle Romeo and her husband, Elvin Ortiz. Grandfather of Frederick & Marie Sisto, Pierce, Father Nikolai, Sebastian, Sasha, Lilia, Jude, Malachi, & Pio Brelinsky, Emily & Andrew Anuscavage & Isaiah Ortiz. Brother of Eileen Tedesco, and the late Alice and Walter Kimball. Jack is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation was be held at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield on Sunday. The Funeral Mass was offered in Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Ave, Bloomfield. Military honors followed. Interment private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Donations in memory of Jack can be sent to St Thomas The Apostle Legacy Fund, 60 Byrd Av, Bloomfield,NJ 07003 or St Charles Borromeo Seminary, 140 Evans Rd, Ambler, PA 19002

