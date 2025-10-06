October 6, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Mary Lucille Lauer

Mary Lucille Lauer

October 6, 2025
James Cusomato

James Cusomato

October 6, 2025
Jimmie Gasparini OBIT-PHOTO-Jimmie-Gasparini-285x370.webp

Jimmie Gasparini

September 24, 2025
Kathleen Julia Correll OBIT-PHOTO-Kathleen-J.-Correll-285x370.webp

Kathleen Julia Correll

September 22, 2025

Related Stories

Mary Lucille Lauer

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2025 2

James Cusomato

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2025 3
OBIT-PHOTO-Jimmie-Gasparini-285x370.webp

Jimmie Gasparini

Obituaries Editor September 24, 2025 85
OBIT-PHOTO-Kathleen-J.-Correll-285x370.webp

Kathleen Julia Correll

Obituaries Editor September 22, 2025 126
OBIT-Al-Swanson-C-285x370.jpg

Alasdair Edward Swanson

Obituaries Editor September 22, 2025 147
OBIT PHOTO Wanda Wijatyk

Wanda Wijatyk

Obituaries Editor September 17, 2025 171

LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS boys soccer team kicking up winning ways B-SOCCER-NHSvBHS1 1

Nutley HS boys soccer team kicking up winning ways

October 3, 2025
Grace Cannnon excited to be the new Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach G-HOOPS-GR CannonWEB 2

Grace Cannnon excited to be the new Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach

October 1, 2025
Columbia HS soccer and field hockey teams enjoy wins LOGO-CHS Columbia 3

Columbia HS soccer and field hockey teams enjoy wins

October 1, 2025
Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to sectional quarterfinals Hazel Tat 4

Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to sectional quarterfinals

October 1, 2025

You may have missed

OBIT-John E Kimball-C

John E. Kimball

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2025 1
B-SOCCER-NHSvBHS1

Nutley HS boys soccer team kicking up winning ways

Joe Ragozzino October 3, 2025 6

Mary Lucille Lauer

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2025 2

James Cusomato

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2025 3