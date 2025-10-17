John F. Pettigrew

John Frank Pettigrew, 81, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2025. He was born on July 18, 1944 in Kearny, raised in North Arlington, and had lived in Bloomfield for the past 40 years.

John was born to Jean (Miller) Campbell and Frank Rainey Pettigrew. His father was serving overseas during World War II when John and his twin sister, Jean (Pettigrew) Dunn, were born. Tragically, his father was killed in action before ever having the chance to meet his newborn twins. This profound family history helped shape John’s deep sense of patriotism, which remained with him throughout his life.

John was a truck driver with Grocery Haulers and a proud member of Teamsters Local 863 in New Jersey for many years before retiring. He was deeply patriotic and devoted to his family, who were the center of his life. Whenever doo-wop came on, whether at home or out at a party, he would tear up the dance floor and was the life of every party.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Sharon Pettigrew; his beloved children, James Palmieri; Jennifer (Pettigrew) Zakrzewski and her husband David; Joie (Palmieri) Hermann and her husband Danny; Phillip Palmieri and his wife Cristina; and John Pettigrew and his wife Ashley; his cherished grandchildren, David and John Zakrzewski; Ryan, Kyle, and Joseph Hermann; Cathy and Tiffany Corcoran; and Hayley and Jayce Pettigrew. He is also survived by his twin sister, Jean (Pettigrew) Dunn and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Campbell, and his parents, Jean (Miller) Campbell and Frank Rainey Pettigrew.

John will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and neighbors. He had a natural gift for conversation and made friends wherever he went — whether sitting on the front porch or picking up his daily newspaper at QuickChek each morning. His friendly nature left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.

Visitation was held at O’Boyle’s Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ, on Friday, October 17th.

Burial will be held privately for his wife, children, and grandchildren. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

