John G. Weining

John Weining, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2025, surrounded by those who loved him most, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

Born to Robert and Margaret Weining (both deceased), John was a man of heart, humor, and unwavering loyalty. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Maureen; his daughters, Ashley Foster and her husband Matt, Erin Larcombe and her husband Jason, and Jessica Weining; and his beloved grandson, Casey, who brought him endless joy and pride. John was also overjoyed with the news of another grandson (brother to Casey) on the way this spring.

He leaves behind three devoted siblings—brothers Bob and Ed Weining and sister Ruth Jernigan—along with members of his extended McDermott family including 16 nieces and nephews, and countless decade-long friendships.

John worked as the Purchasing Manager at Bell Container for the past 21 years. Prior to that he had a long tenure at RTK Cable. John spent his earlier years as bartender at Star Tavern, Brennan’s Tavern and The Jailhouse. Here John developed a talent for striking up conversations and making friends with everyone he met.

He was a die-hard New York Giants, Yankees and Glen Ridge sports fan. Whether cheering from the couch or the stands, his passion was unequivocal. His love for professional sports was only surpassed by the love he had for coaching and cheering for his daughters on and off the field.

Though cancer may have taken his body, it never touched his spirit. John faced his illness with strength, grace and dignity. His legacy lives on in the stories we share, the memories we cherish, and the love he gave so freely. We will also continue to dance and sing to his favorite rock and roll songs, just like he did, and think of him.

He may have left this world, but his legacy lives on in every life he touched. We’ll celebrate in his honor with every Giants touchdown and Yankees home run. He will be missed more than words can express, but remembered with love, forever.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 9th from 4pm-8pm at O’Boyle’s Funeral Home in Bloomfield, NJ. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Old Ford Volunteer Fire Department, where Erin and her husband Jason are active members. Donations can be digitally sent to Venmo address

@OldFordFireDepartment. Checks can be addressed to Old Ford Volunteer Fire Department (memo: John Weining Donation) and mailed to 6050 US Highway 17 N, Washington, NC 27889.