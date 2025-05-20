Joseph C. Kozielski, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 16, 2025 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Joe was born on February 26, 1967, in Belleville, NJ, son of Martha and Joseph Kozielski Jr. He lived most of his life in Nutley, NJ before moving to the Mt. Upton area.

He was a talented carpenter and worked in construction with his father for Christie Construction for many years. He also did odd jobs in Mt. Upton.

Joe loved the outdoors and had his own sense of humor, much like his dad.

He was a father to two daughters, Disa and Taylor Kozielski; grandfather to Wyatt and Baker Griffin; son of Martha A. Kyzima; brother to two sisters, Christie Martinez (Husband Andrew) and Jennifer Gentles (Husband Douglas); and uncle to Giacamo, Violet and Margaret. Joe will also be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Kozielski Jr.

A memorial service was held on May 19, 2025 at the Mt. Upton United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Mt. Upton Food Pantry, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Auburn Community Hospital, where Joe received exceptional care.

Share condolences online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney New York.