Joyce M. Ranucci (nee Garofalo), 89, passed away at home surrounded by her children, grandchildren, family and friends in her last days.

Joyce was born in Newark, NJ and grew up in Bloomfield, NJ where she attended Bloomfield High School. After graduation, she studied at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland where she received her bachelor’s degree in art. While teaching art at Verona High School in Verona, NJ, she met the love of her life, William J. Ranucci, MD. They were married not long after and settled into their home in Bloomfield, NJ. After several years and three babies, they moved to their beloved home in Glen Ridge, NJ, and raised their now family of 4 and lived there for almost 40 years. During these years, Doc and Joyce and the family also enjoyed spending time at their home in Juno Beach, Florida. Joyce was an artist at heart and her family was her biggest love. Channeling her creativity into cooking for and hosting many joyful celebrations and filling the home with family and friends gave her the most joy. The wonderful friends made over the years were considered family and most of her children’s friends called her ‘Mom’. Everyone gathered around the table at holidays to celebrate and as she always said “make new memories.” After retirement, Doc and Joyce moved to their next home in Bay Head, NJ where the memory making continued for 25 more years – only now at the beach. Life moved on and as she always said, “ín the end, it’s all about the love.”

Joyce is survived by her children, Margaret Ranucci, William Ranucci and his wife MaryAnne, Andrew Ranucci and his wife Kim and Mark Ranucci and his wife Lisa. Her beloved grandchildren, Olivia, Sofia, Robert and Francesca, her twin brother Robert Garofalo and his wife Nina, her nephew Robert Ranucci and her many other nephews and nieces and their children and her little dog Ruby. She loved them all.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held on Friday, May 19 from 12 noon to 4pm at The Lobster Shanty, 83 Channel Drive, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hackensack Meridian Hospice by visiting

Give.HackensackMeridianHealth.org/HospiceGrateful