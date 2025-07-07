Juanita Nevola

How does one sum up the life of one who has touched so many and left her imprint on the hearts and lives of so many? Born in 1930 to Theresa and Alex Vanadia, Juanita was the cherished older sister to Ronnie and Alex. Her early years were marked by love and laughter, laying the foundation for a life dedicated to family and community.

Juanita’s life was marked by her unwavering commitment to those she loved. She and her beloved husband, Gabriel, shared a beautiful marriage that spanned 63 years of love, laughter, and support. Together, they raised five wonderful children: Anne Catena and her husband, Richard; Stanley and his wife, Lisa; Teresa Moyer and her husband, Steven; Kenneth Nevola and his wife, Bridgette, and Joanne Nevola. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Juanita’s family was her pride and joy, and she nurtured each member with boundless love and care while teaching them the importance of family and how to make the perfect sauce for Sunday dinner.

Her dedication extended beyond her family to her community. Juanita served as president of the Glen Ridge Woman’s Club, and the Golden Circle Club. Her leadership and passion for service left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of working alongside her. She was small in stature but big of heart.

Professionally, Juanita was a diligent secretary for many years and the tax collector for the township of Glen Ridge for over a decade. Her work ethic and attention to detail were admired by her colleagues and the residents she served.

Juanita was also a terrific chef, known for her culinary skills that brought joy to many gatherings. Her kitchen was a place where memories were made, and her recipes will continue to be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to taste her creations. As time goes on, she will be remembered with each snickerdoodle and S cookie we make. Her tradition lives on in those she raised and loved.

Above all, Juanita was a kind soul who was loved by all. Her warmth, generosity, and unwavering kindness touched the lives of everyone she met. She leaves behind a legacy of love, service, and cherished memories that will forever be remembered.

While Juanita loved flowers, you may also donate in her memory to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org

