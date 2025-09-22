Kathleen Julia Correll

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kathleen (Patten) Correll, who departed peacefully on September 18, 2025 at the age of 73. Kathleen, aka Kate, was born on October 3, 1951, in Jersey City, New Jersey to George and Barbara Patten.

Kate was a loving mother of four children—Rebecca and Jimmy Ostolaza, Gabriel and Martha Cruz, Benjamin Cruz and Alison Ludwig, and Audrey and Travis Anthony and a devoted grandmother to Kayla, Sofia, Julian, Rowan, Gavin, and Ava.

She is also survived by her siblings: Edward (Mary) Patten, Tom (Citas) Patten, Gene (Cathy) Patten, Gerard (Janet) Patten, Christine (Mitch) Einstein, Dan Patten, and Roberta (Rich) Scheid. She was predeceased by her youngest brother John (Laurie) Patten.

Kate was the proud Aunt and Great-Aunt to many nieces and nephews including Kelly Ann, Eric, Erik Ryan, Erin, Micayla, Aiden & Nate, Francis, Cyrill, Beth and Siena Rose, Gregory, Sean, Emma & Sophia, Dean, Samantha, Christopher, Corey, Sierra, Brianna, Jake & Katie. Her circle of friends was just as wide, and she enriched the lives of all who knew her. She loved each of us with a measure beyond all understanding.

Kate led a life filled with love, kindness, generosity, and creativity. She was known for her devotion to family, her amazing inner strength, warm smile, and unwavering support. She touched the lives of many with her faith and compassion.

Kate worked as an Office Manager for CHA Partners in Bloomfield, NJ for 13 years—a role she genuinely loved. During that time, she also pursued her passion for Surface Pattern Design, with several of her designs now displayed in CHA property lobbies across New Jersey.

What you may not know is that for many years, Kate owned a flower shop and taught floral design. She shared her talents through classes with the Bayonne Board of Ed, Rutherford Adult School, and Montclair Adult Ed.

Kate was also the organizer of the NNJ Walking & Adventure Group in Essex County, NJ, where she led more than 500 walks and adventures. She treasured the many conversations, memories, and friendships formed along the way, and held each member dear to her heart.

A memorial service to celebrate Kathleen Correll’s life will be held on September 25, 2025 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at O’Boyle’s Funeral Home located at 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ. A Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ on September 26, 2025 at 10:00 AM. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either St. Luke’s Hospice (2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015) or Cancer Support Community – Greater Lehigh Valley (944 Marcon Blvd., Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109) in her memory.

