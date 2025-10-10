Kathryn Alesi, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of faith, humor, and goodwill.

Born on August 5, 1934, Kathy was raised in Maspeth, Queens, New York, as the only child of Frank and Helen Malik, whom she revered long after their passing.

As an only child, Kathy developed a deep curiosity about the world and the people in it, along with an eagerness to read and learn. She married her husband, Anthony Alesi, in 1953, and together they settled in Bloomfield, New Jersey, where they raised four children – Frank, Paul, Cyndi and Brian. Kathy devoted herself to their happiness and took great pride in the unique paths each of them followed in life.

Her most cherished role was being “Mom-Mom” to her three granddaughters –Courtney, Alexandra and Allyson – who considered her not just a grandmother, but a dear friend. Her granddaughters will forever treasure memories of lake and pool days in the Poconos, the personalized care packages she gifted them well into their adulthood, cozy Academy Awards nights, trips into New York City for Broadway shows, and adventures to Austin, Italy and Canada. They will also carry with them valuable life lessons, countless laughs shared, and a longing for her signature blend of warmth and tough love. One of Kathy’s greatest joys in life was witnessing each of her granddaughters marry.

Equal parts kindness, charm and wit, Kathy had a remarkable ability to make lasting connections wherever she went. A loyal parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield, she dedicated over 50 years to the parish in various roles, most recently as a volunteer teacher’s aide.

Kathy was notorious for never worrying – she faced life with her classic “so what?” attitude and unshakable understanding that life goes on, no matter what. She trusted deeply in God’s plan, finding peace in her faith and in the belief that everything unfolds as it should. That outlook, paired with her humor and poise, was a source of comfort and perspective to those around her. She valued her independence and enjoyed being out and about – soaking up the sunshine, chatting with neighbors, and finding joy in simply being among people.

With an insatiable curiosity, a surprising wealth of pop culture knowledge, and a sharp sense of humor, Kathy could engage anyone in conversation for hours. Her friends remember her as a thoughtful listener and a generous spirit whose companionship enriched every life she touched.

Kathy also had a steadfast sweet tooth, an affinity for Mexican food, and a love of foreign films, binge-worthy television series, European royal history, and compelling novels – especially a good murder mystery.

Even in times of hardship, Kathy embodied strength and grace – qualities she carried with her until the very end. Her enduring popularity and the deep affection of those who knew her serve as reminders to lead with kindness, humor, and compassion. She will be profoundly missed.

Kathy was predeceased by her husband Anthony, and her parents, Frank and Helen. Kathy leaves behind her four children and their respective spouses: Frank and Gayla; Paul; Cyndi and Kevin, and Brian and Stella, and her granddaughters and their husbands, Courtney and Eric; Alexandra and Bobby; and Allyson and Tom.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield or by visiting

https://www.stachurchbloomfield.org/legacy.

A funeral mass was be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield on Friday, October 10.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

