Kenneth Allen Rowe

Kenneth A. Rowe, 69, of Bloomfield, passed away on June 20, 2025.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Tuesday, June 24th from 4-8pm. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 25th, 11am. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. Please express condolences www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Ken grew up in Bloomfield, NJ. He attended Bloomfield High School, where he lettered 3 years in football as a team manager which included the 1973 undefeated NJ State Championship team. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University and master’s degree from Pace University. Upon graduation he passed the CPA, being the first blind person to ever pass the CPA exam in NJ, having the exam read to him and reciting his answers to a stenographer, paving the way to allow people with disabilities to have access to professions. He went on to work in accounting for NJ Transit in Newark, NJ for many years.

Ken lived substantially all of his life in Bloomfield where he was known by many as he was an avid walker and bike rider in his younger years. Ken was dedicated to his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and actively supported all their activities and celebrations in life.

Ken enjoyed following, investing and discussions of the stock market and coin collecting. Ken was a lifelong New York Giants and New York Yankees fan. He also enjoyed summer vacations at LBI and short stays at Atlantic City casinos.

He was predeceased by his mother Lois Wegner Rowe, his sister Kathleen Gallo and brother Raymond Rowe.

Surviving are his loving brother Ronald Rowe and his wife Kathleen; brother-in-law Joseph Gallo, sister-in-law Patricia Rowe, nephews and nieces, Michael Smith-Gallo and husband Dale (Ilona), Matthew Gallo and wife Michelle (Thaxton), Joe Gallo (Joseph Gallo), Lauren Gallo Berry and husband Scott, Jason Rowe and wife Anne Swanson (Luca, Matteo, and Gabriel) Jonathan Rowe (Brielle and Nathan) Matthew Rowe and wife Devan, Caitlin Rowe, Ronnie Rowe, and Claudia Rowe.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the FulfillFood Bank of Monmouth County, fulfillnj.org.