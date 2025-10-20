Maria O’Connell

Maria (Vizzone) O’Connell, 66, of Belleville passed away on October 15, 2025. She was born in Newark and lived most of her life in Bloomfield.

Maria worked in the restaurant industry for many years predominately at Three Guys from Italy Restaurant in Belleville, Al Di La Italian Restaurant in Montclair and On the Rocks Bar and Restaurant in Bloomfield.

She is survived by her husband of more than 20 years, Timothy O’Connell and her sister and her husband, Lisa and Anthony Minichini. She will be missed by her many family members and friends.

She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Tara, and her mother and father, Michael & Jetta (Paladino) Vizzone.

Maria had a special affection for and enjoyed the many animals in her life, especially Champ, Louie, Pugs, Grey, Stinky, Skittles, Molly and Zoie.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

The family requests memorial donations be made to The Kidney Foundation. Attn:Gift Processing at National Kidney Foundation HQ, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry