Mary E. Dolan

In memory of Mary Dolan

Mary Esther Dolan, of Clifton, NJ, passed away June 7, 2025, at age 32. Services were held on June 10.

Although she was born in Manhattan, Mary was a Jersey girl through and through. She grew up in Bloomfield and spent summers at the Jersey shore. One summer when she was quite young, Mary packed her own suitcase for vacation. Barbies? Check. A variety of outfits for the Barbies? Check. Barbie accessories? Check. Her own clothes? Not one single item. Mary did things her own way and it was glorious just to be in her orbit.

From when she was a little girl, Mary wanted to make things beautiful. She grew up to be a licensed esthetician with her own salon, Beauty in Bloom.

Mary was creative, always drawing and painting. She was funny and opinionated and had the best smile and laugh. Beautiful inside and out. Always making sure everyone else was taken care of. She made us laugh and she made us cry. Mary made our lives better in a million different ways.

She loved fashion, Lady Gaga, watching horror movies with her mom and brother, Gandhi, going all out for Halloween, cheering the Eagles with her dad, Indian food, Audrey Hepburn.

Mary wore a lot of black, usually sprinkled with fur. Because Mary LOVED animals. So many animals- beloved Suwannee, random frogs, Danzig the rabbit, a hamster who escaped his cage and was never seen again, sweet gummy Jack, poor snotty Coal. And Turtle, a great big jerk of a cat who adored Mary as much as she adored him.

Mary is survived by her mother, Deb Rodriguez, her brother and forever bestie Patrick Dolan, her father Joe Dolan, stepmom Alison Dolan, Grandma Esther, fiancée Alvin Rosales, fur baby Turtle, and dozens of cousins, aunts and uncles. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com