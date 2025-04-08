Mary Elizabeth Yates

Mary Elizabeth “Penny” Yates (née Kelly). September 14, 1943 – April 4, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Elizabeth “Penny” Yates, née Kelly, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, who passed away peacefully on April 4, 2025, at the age of 81. Born in Jersey City, Penny was known for her unwavering strength and her boundless love for her family.

Penny found joy in her years at the Glen Ridge Country Club, where she met and had her first date with Don, with whom she would eventually share a marriage of 58 years. Don and Penny were longtime residents of Glen Ridge, where they raised their two children and lived for 32 years. During this time, Penny was an active member of The Junior League of Montclair.

She and Don eventually moved to their beach home in Normandy Beach and spent many years there with their children and grandchildren before settling down in Shrewsbury to be closer to family. Penny was an avid reader, finding particular joy in presidential biographies and historical nonfiction. She loved to learn and never shied away from offering her wisdom and advice to those in need.

Penny leaves behind a legacy of kindness and warmth and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Penny is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, Christopher and Betsy (Richard) Schwartz; her grandchildren: Zachary, Thea,

Madelyn, and Liam, and her two sisters and brother-in-law: Patricia Delaney and Valerie & Terry Shlimbaum.

A private family celebration of Penny’s life will be held. Memories and condolences may

be shared at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Penny’s memory.