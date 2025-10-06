Mary Lucille Lauer

With hearts full of love and sorrow, we celebrate the life of Mary Lucille “Lucy” Lauer, a quiet force of nature who went home to be with the Lord at the age of 81. Her life was a beautiful story of strength, resilience and unwavering generosity.

Her life’s greatest work began as a young mother. As her husband’s career took the family across the country—from Florida and Mississippi to Virginia and back to New Jersey—Lucy possessed a rare and beautiful gift: the ability to turn any house into a home. No matter the town, her door was always open. She made the Lauer house the “place to be,” for three young boys, their friends, family and the neighborhood. Her famous Christmas Eve open houses and New Year’s celebrations were a testament to a generosity that knew no bounds.

Lucy was a warrior, a woman of incredible grit, determination, and resilience. As her boys grew older, she entered the workforce as a single mother, holding positions at companies including Hoffman LaRoche, Solid State, and Deluxe Checking. A gifted seamstress, her hands were rarely still. Her creations were acts of love—never more so than during the pandemic, when she sewed hundreds of cloth masks to protect others. An entrepreneur at heart, Lucille also launched her own successful small business – selling her goods online and at craft fairs.

Her incredible resourcefulness and independent spirit carried her into a vibrant new chapter later in life. Settling in Bloomfield, she didn’t just find a home on 15 Osborne Street; she built a community around her. As the manager of her building, she affectionately became its undisputed heart and soul. She was the party planner, the trusted babysitter, the pet-sitter, the helping hand, and the listening ear. Her influence radiated far beyond those walls; like the blankets and gifts she sewed by hand, Lucy became a friend to all, woven into the very fabric of the community.

Her adventurous spirit never faded, taking her on solo trips from Scotland to Washington State and Hawaii to visit friends and relatives. No matter where she went, she was anchored by a love of God, first sparked as a young girl in Catholic school.

Above all, Lucy’s world revolved around her family. Her legacy is carried on by her cherished sons, Arnold (Sandy), Patrick, and Paul (Dawn), and through her three granddaughters, Natalie, Olivia, and Devereaux, as well as Snowy, her beloved dog and constant companion, her pride and joy multiplied. She is now reunited with her parents, James and Genevieve Rush, her brother, James “Jim” Rush, and her sister, Audrey LaFrocia.

Lucille Lauer taught us that the richest life is not about what you have or even hold on to, but what you give away. Her strength and love will be profoundly missed.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

