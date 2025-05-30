In Loving Memory of Maya Margaret Ciprian

Love, that’s what defined Maya Margaret Ciprian.

On Monday, May 26, 2025 at 7 years old, Maya passed away at home surrounded by the love of her parents, baby brother Tony, and her grandmother (Abu).

Maya had a curiosity for life, love of learning, and genuine interest in everyone she met. She had an effortless way of making every person feel seen. Maya approached the world with an open heart; she reminded us all of the beauty of wonder and connection.

Maya was a first grader at Brookdale elementary school. Throughout treatment, she continued attending school—a place where she found joy in learning, laughter among friends, and the comfort of routine.

Maya loved playdates, arts and crafts, dancing, and was a Barbie and Pokemon superfan. Her biggest love was her brother, Tony. She was everything her parents ever hoped for.

Maya endured a 15 month journey with Glioblastoma which she did with courage and grace. In a final act of love and purpose, her family donated her brain to pediatric cancer research, so that her story might guide future discoveries and bring hope to others.

Losing Maya has been an unimaginable heartbreak, but the love shown by family and friends has brought comfort during this hard time. Maya once said during her first hospital stay, “Not everything can be fixed, so you have to enjoy it”. That’s how Maya lived her life.

Maya is survived by her parents, Tiffany and Claudio Ciprian, her brother Tony Ciprian, her paternal grandparents Pedro Ciprian and Fabiola Ciprian, her late maternal grandparents, Margaret Gillyard and Tony Townsend, and an extended circle of loved ones.

We are inviting people to wear pink in honor of Maya’s favorite color.

