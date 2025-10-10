Nancy Vogel, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and treasured friend, passed away peacefully on October 8th at Crane’s Mill.

Born on July 19, 1941, Nancy was raised in South Orange, New Jersey as the second child of Vincent and Rita O’Rourke. She went to Marylawn of The Oranges High School and the College of St. Elizabeth, the latter as a Sister of Charity. She worked as a teacher in East Orange and then later as a publisher/writer of educational materials. She also tutored students in community college.

Nancy married her husband, the late Robert Vogel, in 1979 and lived in New York City, Montclair and Bloomfield, NJ. Mother of Rob and the late Rory. She is survived by her sisters, Connie Breslin and Kathy Costello, and her brother, Vinnie O’Rourke.

She was always willing to help others. Nancy was one the most generous people who ever lived. Her idea of having possession was to be able to give them to whomever needed them more. Her intellect, sense of humor, appreciation of culture, love of family and friends shone through. Never materialistic, she treasured homemade gifts as if they were valuables.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 13, Immaculate Conception Church, No. Fullerton Ave Montclair at 10:30am. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. Funeral Arrangements by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield, NJ. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

