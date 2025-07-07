Raymond A. Cervone

Raymond “Ray” Cervone 74, of Fairfield, passed away July 2, 2025. Born in Newark raised in Belleville and lived in Bloomfield for 44 years.

He was a devoted husband to Judy for 49 years. He is survived by two sons Jason and his wife Robyn, Robert and his wife Liz. Four grandchildren that he adored Liam, Noah, Gavin, and Lydia. Also survived by his brother Joseph Cervone and his wife Anna Marie, sister-in-law Sandra Grieco, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the son of the late Joseph and Tina Cervone.

Ray was retired from the US Postal Service. He enjoyed golf, baseball and auto racing and had the great ability to make people laugh, but what brought him the most joy was being with his grandchildren.

In lieu of flower you can make a donation in his memory to Tunnel To Towers.

