Richard W. Sheldon Jr.

Richard W. “Ricky” Sheldon, Jr., 73, a proud lifelong Bloomfield resident, peacefully passed away on September 10, 2025 after a brief illness. Ricky spent 42 years in the banking industry, and in his recent retirement years, was a school crossing guard at Watsessing School, his alma mater. It brought him great joy seeing the children each day.

In addition, Ricky spent 25 years volunteering with the BVES as an EMT, proudly serving his community. Ricky was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed.

Ricky is survived by Ellen, his wife of 41 years, his son Andrew and his wife Allison, his daughter Elizabeth and her husband Anthony, his four beautiful grandchildren David, Dominic, Vincent, and Natalie, his brother Kevin and his wife Carol, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bloomfield Animal Shelter would be appreciated.

