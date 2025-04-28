Robert Paul Mendel, lovingly known as Bobby, aged 63, of Clifton, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday April 20, 2025. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Robert Mendel, mother, Virginia Mendel, and sister, Robyn Denicola. He is survived by his children Jenni Mendel, Megan Mendel D’Agostino and Amber Farnon, his grandchild, Cheyenne Farnon and his sister Terry Mendel Dolan.

Bobby was born April 30, 1961 in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He attended Sacred Heart School where he played football. Bobby married his sweetheart Cathy and they bought a house in Oak Ridge, New Jersey. They resided there and raised their beautiful daughters for 26 years. Bobby was in the automotive industry for his entire career. He worked at various dealerships in the parts and service department.

Bobby had a great love for football. He was a diehard St. Louis (now LA) Ram’s fan. Bobby was also a very talented cartoonist. He loved to share his cartoons with all of his loved ones and even had plans to publish a book of his cartoons. He very much enjoyed cartoons from the Far Side. Bobby also had a love for Spongebob SquarePants, a show he watched with his daughters.

Music was a big part of Bobby’s life. Bobby was a big fan of The Beatles. He had played bass guitar and sometimes drums. In his earlier years he played in a band with his friends called Snax and would even record some original songs.

Bobby will be remembered for his humor, creative talent, and his love for his family and friends.

It was Bobby’s wishes were not to have a wake but to have a small intimate send off.

