Rudy J. Block passed away Peacefully on Saturday May 17, 2025 in his home in Glen Ridge.

He was Born and raised in Bloomfield, moving to Glen Ridge in 1971. A graduate of Bloomfield High School and Baldwin Wallace College in Ohio, in 1955 with a Bachelor’s degree. Served in the United States Army, from 1956-1958 in the finance corps.

He was in cost accounting for National Yeast, later Continental Can Co. which he worked for 21 years, retiring in 1990 when the company closed.

A steadfast member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. He served as treasurer for more than 15 years, and on many other church committees and functions. Always willing to give a helping hand where needed. He loved children and was known as the cookie man at church.

Husband of Ruth V. Block (nee: Frank). Father of Linda (Richard) Cooper and Susan (Christofer) Seibel. Grandfather of Jessica, Christian and Jason Cooper and Sara & Ryan Seibel. Great grandfather of Noah Cooper. Brother-in-law of Trudy Kominus.

Relatives and friends were invited attend the funeral service at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield last Thursday. Arrangements by the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. Condolences at www.obyleyfuneralhome.com