September 20,1960 to April 14, 2025

Stephen Pierce, 64, of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2025. Born and raised in Closter, NJ, Steve spent his later years in Bloomfield, where he became a cherished neighbor and friend to many.

Steve was known for his warm smile, his easy conversation, and his deep generosity. He made friends wherever he went and was always ready with a story, a kind word, or a helping hand. He had a sharp wit and a playful streak. He loved teasing the people he cared about most, and his good-natured ball-busting was part of how he showed affection. His instinct to care for others was constant. He was always looking for ways to make life easier or better for those around him.

Steve shared many years of love and commitment with his longtime partner, Suellen. Though they separated in recent years, their bond endured through the family they built together. He was a devoted father to their four children: James, Janey, Jason, and Juliana. He also welcomed their partners, Erin, Doug, Gloria, and Anthony, into his life with warmth and love, treating them as his own. Becoming “Poppa” was one of his greatest joys, and he cherished his grandchildren: Hailey, Justin, Brandon, James, and Jade.

Steve loved animals, especially his late dog Bosco, his current dog Bruno, and his cat Dembe. He had a passion for fixing things, especially cars, and found meaning in hard work, staying busy, and being useful to the people around him. He had a deep love of music, a joyful spirit, and a heart that was always thinking of others.

Stephen’s legacy is one of kindness, loyalty, and quiet strength. He was known by many names: Stephen, Steve, Dad, Pops, Poppa, Wolfman, and MacGyver. He leaves behind a wide circle of people whose lives he touched through his friendship, his care, and his generosity.

In the final chapter of his life, Steve found renewed joy with his high school sweetheart, with whom he reconnected after many years. Their time together, though short, was full of deep affection and happiness. He died in love and will be remembered with warmth by all who knew him.

He is survived by his children and their partners, his grandchildren, his longtime partner, his siblings, and the many friends and neighbors whose lives he touched.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 24, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield, NJ. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

The family would be grateful to receive any photos of Steve for the memorial slideshow. You can upload them here: https://www.dropbox.com/request/fTmgsAGVCyMMp9koH1Ym

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Stephen’s memory by performing an act of kindness for someone, just as he so often did.