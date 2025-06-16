Theodore F. Leo

Theodore Francis Leo

Feb 28, 1940 – June 11, 2025

It is with deep love and gratitude for a life well-lived that the family of Theordore Francis Leo, age 85, of Bloomfield, announces his passing on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, peacefully at Complete Care at St Vincent’s.

Born on February 28, 1940, in Newark NJ, the son of Nicholas Sr. and Rose Leo, he was known to his family and friends as “Ted.” He was a devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather.

He married Barbara Rakowicz of Scranton and together they built a life filled with love, faith, and family.

Ted was known for his love and fascination with figuring out how to make anything work. He began his career as a salesman for G&S Specialty Corp. He had the ability to fix almost anything and eventually began working as manager for Allwood Hardware. He ended his career working as a Carpenter for the Bloomfield Board of Education, retiring in 2005.

Throughout his life, Ted enjoyed most, spending his free time with family, working on his Cutlass “Betsy”, flying model airplanes, cb radios, cabinet making and carpentry, boating and riding his Harley. Ted will be most remembered for the love he shared and the legacy he leaves behind.

Ted is survived by his wife, Barbara Leo, and children, son David Leo and daughter Teresa (John) Salva, grandchildren, Haley Leo (Joseph Urbano) and Jenna Leo, siblings Rosemary Gatti and Virginia (Joseph) Kraus, sister-in-law Linda Leo along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and close friends.

Ted was preceded in death by his brother Nicholas Leo Jr and brother-in-law Anthony Gatti Sr.

A private viewing for family will be held at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday, June 16th, at 9 am; directly followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad St, Bloomfield at 10:45 am. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.