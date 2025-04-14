It is with great sadness that the Novobilski family is announcing the passing of their mother, Theresa A. Novobilski, née Miglin, who died peacefully at her home in Bloomfield.

Theresa (Terry) was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. She was wed to fellow Bloomfield resident Joseph (Edward/Eddie) Novobilski.

Born to Susan and Francis (Frank) Miglin on November 18, 1929, Terry was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children Caroline, Catharine Falcetano and Richard. Also son in law Rocky and grandson Garrick, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Terry was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph when her children were very young. Her parents Frank and Susan, sisters Miriam and Roberta, brothers Frank, Richard (Buddy), Joseph and Robert.

Terry attended St. Valentine’s Elementary School in Bloomfield and graduated from Bloomfield High School.

Early in Terry’s career, she worked as a secretary at the Essex Club in Newark. After her children were born, she became a devoted mother, eventually re-entering the workforce as a receptionist and switchboard operator. She retired from Solid State Inc. in 2008.

Terry enjoyed taking her family on vacations to Wildwood, Cape May, Atlantic City, Seaside Heights, Canada and Florida. She instilled a strong Catholic faith in her children. She was a member of the Little Flower Society and a communicant of St. Valentine’s Roman Catholic Church in Bloomfield.

Terry will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

If you would like to make a donation in Terry’s memory to honor her, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association. www.heart.org

A private family service was held to honor Theresa’s life. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this time.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield, NJ. www.oboylefuneralhome.com