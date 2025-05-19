Thomas Douglas Oates passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at home. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many who loved him.

Born in Montclair on November 22, 1942, Tom led a life filled with many career and personal achievements. From a young age, he exhibited a strong sense of duty and dedication to all his pursuits.

His time in the Marine Corps from 1961-1965 was marked by exemplary service, earning him the respect and admiration of his peers. Tom embodied the phrase “Once a Marine, always a Marine” reflecting his unwavering commitment and disciplined spirit. “He was a good Marine,” was always the highest compliment he could give someone. He enthusiastically organized and chaired the Marine Corps Birthday Committee for many years, which honored the youngest and oldest Marines in attendance. Last year, much to his dismay, he realized HE WAS the oldest Marine.

Upon discharge from the Marine Corps, he joined the Ventura County California Sheriff’s Department as a Sheriff’s Deputy. Missing his life and family in NJ, he moved back home to begin a long and distinguished career with the Montclair Police Department. He served in many divisions over the years, including crime prevention, vice and narcotics, and the detective bureau, retiring as the Chief of Detectives with the rank of Captain.

Tom then joined American Leasing in Orange, NJ as Director of Operations working with Water Departments to provide specialized trucks and equipment.

Tom played an integral part in coordinating the Tom Fleming Sunset Classic race for many years. The race supports the Bloomfield Educational Foundation, a non-profit with proceeds benefiting the VEST (Vocational Educational Special Training) Program of Bloomfield.

After moving to Bloomfield in 2005, he was proud to have been celebrated with an Irishman of the Day award in 2011(and his blank picture memorial is tribute to the amount of enjoyment those who attended felt).

He resided with his loving wife, Marjie and faithful cat, Ollie. He is survived by his children, David (Anne) Oates, Kelly (Steve) Tabak and granddaughters Faith and Simone, nieces Jody (Greg) James, Amy (Billy) Goldy, Alison (Oli) Harris, Liz (Frank) Nardi, Stephanie (Reese) Smith and Margaret (Chad) Foltz.

Tom now joins his sister, Nancy, and brothers Teddy and Peter. He’s probably making the antipasto.

There will be a memorial Mass at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 36 Gould St., Verona on Thursday, May 29th at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield.

