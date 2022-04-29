Vincent D. Confalone, 93 of Maplewood, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2021.

Vincent (Vince) grew up in the Vailsburg section of Newark, New Jersey. He graduated from Seton Hall University with a Bachelor of Science.

Upon his marriage to his beloved wife, Dolores, in 1952, he moved to Maplewood, where he lived for nearly 70 years and raised his family.

Vince was the longtime owner of Vinira Clothing Company in Newark, a family business founded by his father. Later in life, he also worked as a Code Inspector for the Township of Maplewood.

Vince enjoyed his friends immensely, often hosting parties and playing golf. Quick to involve himself in all aspects of the community, he and Dolores became well-known fixtures on the sidelines at Columbia High School soccer games, cheering on the team. A man who always had a smile on his face and a warm, charming greeting for anyone he met, he was loved by many in town. He was a friend for life.

More than anything, though, Vince truly enjoyed and loved being with his family.

Vince is predeceased by his wife, Dolores Goodhue Ferraioli Confalone. He is survived by his children, Diane Malloy (Michael), Daniel Confalone (Gloria), Janet Crane (Steven) and Richard Confalone (Catie), and twelve grandchildren whom he cherished.

A memorial service and celebration of life are being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (https://www.jdrf.org/) and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (https://www.ccalliance.org/) would be appreciated.

