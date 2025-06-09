Our beloved Virigina Haines, passed away on May 25th, 2025 at the age of 74. She was the heart of our family. Devoted mother to Regina Haines, cherished grandmother to Amanda Haines and Steven Kurza, and proud Great Grandmother to Christian H. Virginia was a natural problem solver who always had her family’s back. A woman whose love was felt in every warm hug, every pot of pasta fagioli simmering on the stove, and every tray of homemade anisette cookies she lovingly baked for gatherings. In the kitchen is where she taught us the meaning of comfort, tradition, and unconditional love. Spending the majority of her life in Bloomfield, Virginia lived a life rooted in simple joys. While she had a tender heart, she also was never afraid to speak her mind or stand her ground. That strength, combined with unconditional love made her unforgettable. Profoundly missed by her sister Thomasina Dianella, Virginia is now reunited with her siblings Patricia Hauck, Lucy Pontoriero, Marie Mennicucci, Maryanne Stilton, Frances Choppey, Josephine Ferranti, and brothers Thomas, Anthony, Frankie and Louie Mennicucci. Though our hearts are broken, her great grandson wisely said, “It is very rare to know a great grandma”. We are forever thankful that he did and that he knew what it was to be so deeply loved by her. A celebration of her life was held June 7th at O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield, NJ. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com