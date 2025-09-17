Wanda Wijatyk, a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on September, 13, 2025 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Poland on March 31, 1928, Wanda was the daughter of Jan and Anastazja Szczur. After moving to United States in 1970 in hopes of making a better way for herself and her three children.

Wanda has opened “The Fur Salon” in South Orange, she owned the business for 47 years, she loved her work and her customers, many of them became her friends.

She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything in the world and was happiest when surrounded by them.

Wanda was predeceased by her husband Ignacy, her parents, brother and sister.

She is survived by her children Helena Wijatyk, Miroslaw Wijatyk, Irene Shepherd, her grandchildren Bartlomiej, Mathew, Stephan and Michael, and many great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends whose lives she touched.

A memorial service for Wanda will be held at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, September 19 at 2pm.