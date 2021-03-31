Bruins defeat Bengals 45-30 in March 27 wrestling meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — At a wrestling meet on Saturday, March 27, the North Bergen High School Bruins, 1-1, defeated the visiting Bloomfield High School Bengals, 3-3. The score was 45-30.

Winning for the Bruins were Ricky Perez in the 285-pound weight class via forfeit; Evan Cabrera in the 113-pound weight class with a 5-4 decision against Juan Millan; Brian Alvarez in the 120-pound weight class with a pin against Giovanni Marfia; Justin Cantor in the 138-pound weight class with a pin against Christopher Centeno; Nicholas Anderson in the 145-pound weight class with a 7-1 decision against Ramin B-Razavi; Tyler Nisler in the 152-pound weight class with a pin against Milazim Maliqi; Joshua Palacio in the 160-pound weight class with a pin against Damian Torres; Nate Marin in the 170-pound weight class with a 6-3 decision against Sebastian Mendez; and Matthew Marin in the 182-pound weight class with a pin against Christopher Kopacz.

Winning for the Bengals were William Ungermah in the 106-pound weight class via forfeit; Gerald VanBaelen in the 126-pound weight class with a pin against Jeremy Moya; Ernesto McCrae in the 132-pound weight class with a pin against Mike Torres; Zachary Andruchowitz in the 195-pound weight class with a pin against Sean Fleitas; and Dillon Jennings in the 220-pound weight class with a pin against Noah Concepcion.