Belleville HS girls soccer team surges with four straight victories

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School girls soccer team, which returned all players from the 2020 season, won four straight games to improve to a 4-1 record through Sept. 23.

“With so many veterans returning, we are looking to have a successful season,” said head coach Faith D’Angelis and assistant coach Neal Dinapoli in a statement. “Our four captains bring a great mix of talent, experience and leadership to the table. The captains are seniors Akemi Kanashiro and Carol Higa, as well as juniors Emily Gavidia and Kiara Gallaso. The team has a lot of seniors who stepped up last year to lead the team. This group of girls has the coaches, parents and program excited for this season and the future seasons to come!

“We got off to a rough start, suffering a 5-0 loss to Newark East Side. Our junior goalkeeper, Jenny Romero, made 17 saves. Jenny is in her third season with us. Throughout last season she was among the leaders in New Jersey for number of saves.

“Our second game we began to click as a team and finished with an 8-1 win over Payne Tech. Freshman Jayleen Toledo scored twice for the Buccaneers. Returning first team All SEC (Super Essex Conference) Liberty forward Chennaya Tschopp tallied a goal. Emily Gavidia, Kiara Gallaso, Akemi Kanashiro, Sophia Bojorquez and Aljanhae Harvey also contributed a goal each.

“We next picked up a 6-0 win over East Orange. In this game junior Emily Gavidia found the back of the net twice, and freshman Arianna Navarett had a goal and an assist. Chennaya Tschopp and Chayla Murdock each scored once. Assists were made by Aljanhae Harvey, Sophia Bojorquez and Julia Rasczyk.

“On Sept. 21, we were matched up against Newark Tech. We ended that game with another 6-0 victory. We saw six different goal scorers this time. Kiara Gallaso had a goal and an assist. Goalkeeper Jenny Romero made the most of her time on the field and tallied her first goal of the season, while Sophia Bojorquez, Emily Gavidia, Chennaya Tschopp, Aljanhae Harvery each scored once. Akemi Kanashiro finished with one assist.

“Our most recent game was on the road against Irvington. The game was called off 9 minutes into the second half due to inclement weather. Before the ending of this official game, Aljanhae Harvey connected on a hat trick of goals and was aided by both Emily Gavidia and Chennaya Tschopp. Katelyn Gonzalez assisted on two of those goals.”