BELLEVILLE/NUTLEY — The Nutley and Belleville high school football teams renewed their rivalry in the home opener for the Belleville Buccaneers on Friday night, Sept. 10.

The Bucs unveiled their new turf field at Doc Ellis Field/Municipal Stadium, replacing the old turf field.

In another classic game between the schools, Nutley prevailed, 29-28.

Photos Courtesy of Belleville Athletic Department