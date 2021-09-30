Belleville HS football team routs East Side

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Junior quarterback Brent Rojas completed all three of his pass attempts, two of which went for touchdowns, and freshman running back Jeremiah Cook rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries to propel the Belleville High School football team to a convincing 51-8 win over Newark East Side on Sept. 24 at Eddie Moraes Stadium in Newark.

The Buccaneers improved to 2-2 overall on the season.

Belleville scored three touchdowns in the first quarter. Rojas hit senior Senior tight end Terrence Folkes on a 34-yard TD pass and sophomore running back Ezekial Pina added the two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead. Rojas connected with senior wide receiver Brian Dessources on a 23-yard scoring pass and sophomore Bryce Gude kicked the extra point to make it 15-0.

Senior wide receiver Al Home ran for a 46-yard TD. He also caught the two-point conversion pass from Rojas to make it 23-0.

In the second second quarter, Cook scored on a 3-yard run and Pina had a 16-yard TD run for a 37-0 halftime lead. Gude kicked both extra points.

Sophomore Adrian Rodriguez had a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter and senior free safety Chris Vitale returned an interception 69 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter, with Gude kicking both extra points.

Rojas also finished with 42 rushing yards on four attempts and Vitale finished with eight tackles.

The Bucs will host Orange on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Orange is 0-4.

Photo Courtesy of Max Garrido and Ryan Ngygen