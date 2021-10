Essex County Tournament girls volleyball to begin

Print This Post

Livingston is the No. 1 seed in the 2001 Essex County girls volleyball Tournament.

Montclair Kimberley Academy is the No. 2 seed. Verona is third and Newark Academy is fourth.

Play-in matches, on or by Oct. 12

No. 25 North Star Academy at No. 24 Arts

No. 26 Newark Collegiate at No. 23 Technology

No. 27 Newark Tech at No. 22 Orange

Preliminary round, on or by Oct. 14

No. 17 Barringer at No. 16 East Orange Campus

winner of North Star Academy/Arts at No. 9 Bloomfield

No. 21 Immaculate Conception at No. 12 Nutley

No. 20 East Side at No. 13 Belleville

No. 18 Payne Tech at No. 15 Cedar Grove

winner of Newark Collegiate/Technology at No. 10 Montclair

winner of Newark Tech/Orange at No. 11 West Orange

No. 19 West Caldwell Tech at No. 14 Columbia

First round, Oct. 16

Match 1: winner of Barringer/East Orange Campus at No. 1 Livingston

Match 2: winner of North Star Academy/Arts-Bloomfield at No. 8 West Essex

Match 3: winner of Immaculate Conception/Nutley at No. 5 Millburn

Match 4: winner of East Side/Belleville at No. 4 Newark Academy

Match 5: winner of Payne Tech/Cedar Grove at No. 2 Montclair Kimberley Academy

Match 6: winner of winner of Newark Collegiate/Technology-Montclair at No. 7 Mount St. Dominic

Match 7: winner of Newark Tech/Orange-West Orange at No. 6 Caldwell

Match 8: winner of West Caldwell Tech/Columbia at No. 3 Verona

Quarterfinals, Oct. 19, at higher seeds

Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner

Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner

Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner

Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner

Semifinals, Oct. 21, at West Essex

Final, Oct. 23, at Bloomfield