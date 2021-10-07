Belleville HS football team defeats Orange for second straight win to improve 3-2

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Senior running back James Cook Jr. ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the Belleville High School football team to its second straight win with a 21-6 victory over Orange on Oct. 1 at Doc Ellis Field/Municipal Stadium.

Cook ran for a 30-yard TD to open the scoring in the first quarter and an 8-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Junior quarterback Brent Rojas completed 4 of 7 passes for 66 yards, including a 46-yard TD pass to senior wide receiver Al Horne. Rojas also finished with 54 rushing yards on nine carries.

The Buccaneers improved to a 3-2 overall record on the season. Orange fell to 0-5.

The Bucs will visit West Essex on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m.

Belleville’s two losses were close. They fell by one point to Nutley and two points to Millburn.

Belleville, 3-2 record

Sept. 4: Win, at Barringer, 44-6

Sept. 10: Loss, vs. Nutley, 29-28

Sept. 18: Loss, vs. Millburn, 24-22

Sept. 24: Win, at East Side, 51-8

Oct. 1: Win, vs. Orange, 21-6

Oct. 9: at West Essex, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15: at Passaic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22: at Kearny, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29: vs. North Bergen, 7 p.m.