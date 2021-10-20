Belleville HS football team crushes Passaic

BELLEVILLE — James Cook Jr. scored three touchdowns to lead the Belleville High School football team to an emphatic 42-14 win at Passaic on Friday night, Oct. 15.

The Bucs improved to a 4-3 record on the season.

Trailing 6-0, the Bucs got on the board when Brian Dessources scored on a 32-yard run and Najee Harris ran for the two-point conversion to take an 8-6 lead.

In the second quarter, quarterback Brent Rojas hit Cook on a 69-yard TD pass and Bryce Gude kicked the extra point for a 15-6 halftime lead.

The Bucs blew open the game in the third quarter. Cook returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown and Rojas scored on the two-point run. Cook scored on a 44-yard run and Gude kicked the extra point. Rojas had a 1-yard TD run to make it 36-6 at the end of the quarter.

Al Horne scored on a 50-yard TD pass from Rojas to make it 42-6 in the fourth quarter. Passaic scored a TD for the final score.

The Bucs will visit Kearny on Friday night, Oct. 22, at 7. Kearny is 1-5, coming off its first win of the season when it beat Newark East Side, 35-31, on the road on Oct. 15.