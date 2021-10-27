Belleville HS football team dominates Kearny, 41-0

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team dominated Kearny, 41-0, on Friday night, Oct. 22, in Kearny for its second straight win to improve to 5-3 on the season.

It was also the Bucs’ fourth win in the past five games.

The Bucs amassed 255 rushing yards on 31 carries. James Cook Jr. had seven carries for 89 yards and a touchdown and Jacob Sto.Domingo rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Terence Folkes and Brian Dessources each ran for a touchdown.

The Bucs jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Brent Rojas hit Al Horne on a 17-yard TD pass and Chris Vitale returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown. Bryce Gude kicked both extra points.

Belleville added three more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 34-0 halftime lead. Dessources ran for a 21-yard TD and Gude kicked the extra point. Cook had a 45-yard scoring run. The extra point kick was blocked. Folkes had a 9-yard TD run and Gude kicked the extra point.

In the fourth quarter, Domingo had a 1-yard TD run and Gude kicked the extra point.

The Bucs will host North Bergen on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. in the final regular season game. North Bergen is 3-4.

Belleville (5-3)

Sept. 4: win, at Barringer, 44-6

Sept. 10: loss, vs. Nutley, 29-28

Sept. 18: loss, vs. Millburn, 24-22

Sept. 24: win, at East Side, 51-8

Oct. 1: win, vs. Orange, 21-6

Oct. 9: loss, at West Essex, 35-0

Oct. 15: win, at Passaic, 42-14

Oct. 22: win, at Kearny, 41-0

Oct. 29: vs. North Bergen, 7 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Belleville High School Athletics