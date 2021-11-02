Belleville HS football team to host Wayne Hills in season finale

Bucs defeat North Bergen for third win a row

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team hopes to close out the season with a win.

The Buccaneers will host Wayne Hills on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Doc Ellis Field/Municipal Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Bucs defeated North Bergen, 27-7, on Friday, Oct. 29, at Doc Ellis Field for their third win a row and fifth win in the last six games to improve to 6-3 on the season.

Terence Folkes scored on a 15-yard run in the first quarter. Quarterback Brent Rojas had a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

The Bucs put the game away with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Rojas hit Al Horne on a 39-yard TD and Najee Harris ended the scoring on a 15-yard TD run.

Bryan Gude kicked three extra points.

 

  

