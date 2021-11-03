Nutley HS girls soccer team defeats Belleville to advance to state section quarterfinals

NUTLEY/BELLEVILLE — The third-seeded Nutley High School girls soccer team defeated No. 14 seed Belleville, 9-2, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3, tournament on Nov. 2.

Senior forward Mackenzie Albert scored four goals and junior midfielder Emma Kirby had two goals for NHS. Senior midfielder Natalie Ruffino had one goal and one assist and senior midfielder Rebecca Echevarria and junior defender Marcella Blancato each had a goal for Nutley, which improved to a 13-6 overall record on the season.

Chennaya Tschopp and Aljahnae Harvey each had a goal for Belleville.

Nutley will host No. 6 seed Cranford in the quarterfinals on Nov. 5 at Glotzbach Field at 4 p.m. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed Chatham and No. 7 seed Mendham in the semifinals on Nov. 9. The final is Nov. 12.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon