Belleville Jr. Bucs Cheerleading team dazzles in first competition of season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville Jr. Bucs Cheerleading team competed in their first competition of the season on Sunday, Nov. 7, at HackettsTown High School.

The Belleville Jr. Bucs A squad is a team of 15 athletes who are all in the 7th and 8th Grade. They are a recreational team and most of the athletes are new to the sport.

After working with them since August, it was clear that they deserved a chance to compete. Head coaches Maria DelValle and Kenya Pringle have put together an incredibly entertaining routine packed with energy, attitude and a difficulty level that they should be so proud of.

“As coordinator of the program, I am thrilled to see how much progress they have made in such a short period of time,” Mia Torres said. “Most competitive teams practice all year long to deliver a 2 minute-and-30-second routine. Our girls did that in three months. Given the circumstances they face on a daily basis with the ‘new normal’, that’s pretty INCREDIBLE! They practice hard, they work together, and the support we receive from families and the community is incredible to witness.”

The A squad walked out onto the mat confident and strong and performed a routine that left the crowd roaring for more. They were awarded the “Division Champion Title.”

Laila Guzman represented Belleville in the “Jump Off” and “Tumble Off” competition held during awards, securing the win for Belleville in both contests!

The Belleville Jr. Bucs (A squad) will be training and conditioning for the next two weeks in preparation to head to Cherry Hill High School for their final competition of the season on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Photos Courtesy of Mia Torres

Athletes pictured: Giuliana Acosta, Ava Acuna, Sabrina Alejandro, Andrea Arroyo, Myanni Belizaire, Jennalyn Concepcion, Brianna Coss, Laila Guzman, Isabella DiPalma, Sofia Meza, Laila Polanco, Dayanara Rivadeneira, Charlotte Rodriguez, Annabella Simoes and Last but certainly not least, Neena Torres.