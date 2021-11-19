Belleville HS boys soccer team season highlights: scoring 2 goals vs. Seton Hall Prep and players earn SEC honorsr SHP in game

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys soccer team finished with a 5-14 overall record this fall, but the Bucs can take solace in one accomplishment.

The Bucs, under head coach Gary Polewka, scored two goals against nationally ranked Seton Hall Prep. Granted, the Bucs lost, 7-2, but they scored one-third of the goals allowed by Seton Hall Prep during the whole season.

Seton Hall Prep, based in West Orange, yielded only six goals all season in winning conference, county, sectional and state championships, en route to an unbeaten 20-0-1 season. The Bucs were the only team to have scored more than one goal against SHP this season.

The Bucs’ two goals against SHP were scored by senior Jonathan Ruiz, who made Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division first team honors.

Juniors Ivan Garcia and Logan Kutlu made second team, while junior Favio Moreno and sophomore Joshua Nodong made honorable mention. The Bucs won a state sectional title in 2020 under Polewka.