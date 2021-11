BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville resident Sofia Vinasco completed a fine junior season for the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team, contributing 3 goals and 2 assists for the Cougars (12-7-2) who reached the finals of the state prep B-Division Tournament and fell to Immaculate Heart in the NJSIAA Non-Public North B state tournament sectional final.

Photo Courtesy of Gene Nann