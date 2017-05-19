Belleville HS baseball team continues improvement; looks to finish season strong

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School varsity baseball team continued its strong play as the season winds down.

The Bucs defeated Bloomfield Tech, 5-2, Tuesday, May 16, at home. Senior Brayan Villar pitched six innings with seven strikeouts for the win. Alex Luna earned the save. Sam Abreu had two hits and Josh Rodriguez had two RBIs.

On Thursday, May 18, the Bus fell at Lodi, 6-2, to move to an 8-15 overall record and 4-3 in the month of May. Junior Dan Pinedo pitched six strong innings and sophomore catcher Evan Torres had two hits.

The Bucs will host a doubleheader today, May 19. At 4 p.m., BHS will face Montclair Kimberley Academy, with sophomore Sebastian Alverio getting the start on the mound. The Bucs will then face JFK-Iselin at 7 p.m. Junior Justin Klus will get the start.

On Tuesday, May 23, the Bucs will hold their Senior Night with rival Nutley at Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University at 7 p.m. Villar will get the start on the mound.

The Bucs will close out the season Wednesday, May 24, against West Orange at home at 4 p.m.

BHS head coach Joe Sorce has been proud of his team’s recent solid play.

“Our guys have definitely improved,” he said. “Hopefully we can finish strong.”